Rotor Repair

A sailor cleans the tail rotor of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, Dec. 22, 2015. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is conducting maritime and theater security operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class J. R. Pacheco