Flight Deck

An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, on the Arabian Sea, Dec. 28, 2015. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class B. B. Petkovski