Galaxy Maintenance

U.S. maintainers work in the wheel well of a C-5 Galaxy on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 28, 2015. The C-5 Galaxy is a heavy airlifter with intercontinental range and is the largest U.S. military aircraft capable of carrying more than 270,000 pounds of cargo. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys