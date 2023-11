Jumping In

Army Master Sgt. Joe Medrano, right, watches as a cadet leaps blindfolded into a pool from a 5-meter diving platform carrying an M16 rifle during a combat water survival test at Clemson University, S.C., Jan. 28, 2016. Medrano is a senior military instructor assigned to Clemson University’s ROTC. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar