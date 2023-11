Harrier Takeoff

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarahkate Barambangan looks on as an AV-8B Harrier takes off from the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 26, 2016. The Kearsarge is deployed to support security efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Preston