An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers attack simulated enemy combatants during exercise Allied Spirit IV at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2016. The multinational exercise aims to improve tactical interoperability and communications between NATO members and partner nations. The soldiers are assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Army photo by Pvt. Randy Wren

Raining Fire

Soldiers attack simulated enemy combatants during exercise Allied Spirit IV at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2016. The multinational exercise aims to improve tactical interoperability and communications between NATO members and partner nations. The soldiers are assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Army photo by Pvt. Randy Wren

Photo Gallery