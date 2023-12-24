Raining Fire

Soldiers attack simulated enemy combatants during exercise Allied Spirit IV at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 2, 2016. The multinational exercise aims to improve tactical interoperability and communications between NATO members and partner nations. The soldiers are assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Army photo by Pvt. Randy Wren