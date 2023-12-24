An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Anderson performs preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during a training exercise at Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 27, 2016. Airmen from U.S. and Greek forces participate in the multinational training exercise. Anderson is a crew chief assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano

Fighter Pre-Flight

