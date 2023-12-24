Firefighting Training

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Biunca Love prepares to help lead a shipboard aircraft firefighting training event at the firefighting training facility at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Feb. 2, 2016. The facility trains sailors attached to ships and components based in Mayport on hose handling, communication procedures and the responsibilities of each member of a hose team. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker