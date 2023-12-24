An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Air Force Airman Natalie Gaston practices proper handling of an ADM 300, an instrument designed to measure radiation in the air, on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 1, 2016. Bioenvironmental engineering first responders use the ADM 300 to protect themselves against possible radiation exposure while taking samples. Gaston is a bioenvironmental technician assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Delano Scott

Radical Measures

