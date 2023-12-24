Swearing-In Ceremony

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, left, swears in Marcel Lettre as the undersecretary of defense for intelligence during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Feb. 5, 2016. Confirmed by the Senate in December 2015, Lettre serves as the principal intelligence advisory to the secretary, and exercises authority over all Defense Department intelligence and security organizations. Lettre also oversees 110,000 personnel as well as defense intelligence components, including the Military Intelligence Program, the defense portion of the National Intelligence Program and intelligence interests within the Battlespace Awareness portfolio. He is the department’s principal contact for the CIA, and represents the department on intelligence and sensitive operations at the National Security Council. DoD photo by Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz