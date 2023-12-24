Ruck March

Army Spc. Shane Rader runs during a 12-mile ruck march as part of the testing phase for the expert infantryman badge at the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2016. Bader is a paratrooper assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. The brigade provides rapidly deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. Army photo by Gertrud Zach