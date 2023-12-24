Nero's Trainers

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Max Soto, left, and Staff Sgt. Jahmal Hardy practice patrol training with Nero, a military working dog, on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 27, 2016. Soto and Hardy are working dog trainers assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. The training is aimed in part at apprehending and locating suspicious individuals. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Terrica Y. Jones