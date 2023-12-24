Rinsing Away

Army Staff Sgt. Rusty Greeno, right, rinses Air Force Tech. Sgt. August Hoaglund during decontamination for a man-down drill during proficiency training at Roberto Clemente Stadium in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jan. 26, 2016. Greeno and Hoaglund are survey team chiefs assigned to the Vermont National Guard’s 15th Civil Support Team. Vermont Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Rivard