Ross Replenishment

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class John Stand signals aboard the USS Ross to a wench operator during an underway replenishment with the USNS Kanawha in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 7, 2016. Stand is a boatswain’s mate. The Ross is conducting a routine patrol to support U.S. security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg