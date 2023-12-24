An official website of the United States Government 
Canadian Governor General David Johnston lays a wreath as Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva looks on at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Feb. 10, 2016. Johnston also placed a wreath at the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice during his cemetery visit, honoring Canadian troops who served with U.S. forces. DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp

Wreath Laying

