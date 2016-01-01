Hose Drill

U.S. Navy Ensign Ty Downing demonstrates proper fire hose techniques during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Feb. 9, 2016. Downing is the fire marshal on the Eisenhower, currently underway for the upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado