Good Listener Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens to an interpreter during a trilateral meeting with military leaders from the South Korea and Japan in Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2016. The session featured discussions on information sharing and collaboration in light of the increasing North Korean nuclear and missile threats. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro