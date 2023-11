Ready to Go

An F-22 Raptor disconnects from the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker after refueling during exercise Red Flag 16-1 over Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 4, 2016. The exercise incorporates day and night missions that give aircrews an opportunity to train in advanced, realistic combat situations. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor