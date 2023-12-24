An official website of the United States Government 
Aerial demonstration team members from the U.S., Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and France use chopsticks to toss food during a lo hei dinner, a Lunar New Year tradition meant to bring good fortune, at Changi Airport, Singapore, Feb. 14, 2016. The team members participated in the custom before the start of the 2016 Singapore Airshow. Air Force photo by Capt. Raymond Geoffroy

Food for Fortune

  • Photo By: Capt. Raymond Geoffroy VIRIN: 160214-F-SI013-199.JPG
