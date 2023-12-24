Food for Fortune

Aerial demonstration team members from the U.S., Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and France use chopsticks to toss food during a lo hei dinner, a Lunar New Year tradition meant to bring good fortune, at Changi Airport, Singapore, Feb. 14, 2016. The team members participated in the custom before the start of the 2016 Singapore Airshow. Air Force photo by Capt. Raymond Geoffroy