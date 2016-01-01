Capability Demonstration An Air Force Security Forces member stands guard next to an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft following a flyover near Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2016. Four Raptors, four South Korean F-15 Slam Eagles and four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons demonstrated capabilities in response to recent provocative actions by North Korea. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.99 MB) Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards VIRIN: 160217-F-LU738-171A.JPG Photo Gallery