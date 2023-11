Morning Mission

A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft hovers over the desert before departing from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 15, 2016, for an Integrated Training Exercise 2-16 training mission. The Osprey crew is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Efren Lopez