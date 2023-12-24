Ceremonial Salute

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Army Gen. John F. Campbell, left, outgoing commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan and the NATO Resolute Support Mission; and Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, salute and stand with Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah during the change-of-command ceremony on Camp Resolute Support in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 2, 2016. During the ceremony, Army Gen. John W. "Mick" Nicholson Jr. assumed the command. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Coronado