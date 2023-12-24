An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Jane Horton, a Gold Star wife, en route to Kabul, Afghanistan, March 1, 2016. Dunford is visiting Afghanistan to meet with senior military and civilian leaders, and attend the Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan change-of-command ceremony. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen

Gold Star Chat

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Jane Horton, a Gold Star wife, en route to Kabul, Afghanistan, March 1, 2016. Dunford is visiting Afghanistan to meet with senior military and civilian leaders, and attend the Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan change-of-command ceremony. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen

Photo Gallery