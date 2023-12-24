Gold Star Chat

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Jane Horton, a Gold Star wife, en route to Kabul, Afghanistan, March 1, 2016. Dunford is visiting Afghanistan to meet with senior military and civilian leaders, and attend the Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan change-of-command ceremony. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen