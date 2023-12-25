Hose Handling A group of Marines spray fuel away from them during an aircraft fire training exercise as part of Cobra Gold 16 in Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2016. Cobra Gold is a multi-national exercise designed to increase interoperability and relations between participating nations in the Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Hester SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.73 MB) Photo By: Cpl. William Hester VIRIN: 160220-M-IU904-952J.JPG Photo Gallery