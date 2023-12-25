Hose Handling

A group of Marines spray fuel away from them during an aircraft fire training exercise as part of Cobra Gold 16 in Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2016. Cobra Gold is a multi-national exercise designed to increase interoperability and relations between participating nations in the Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Hester