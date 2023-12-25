Smokey Spots

Marines put out the last few fires on an engulfed aircraft during Cobra Gold 16 in Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2016. Cobra Gold is a multinational exercise designed to increase cooperation and interoperability between participating nations in the Asia-Pacific region. The Marines are assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marines Aircraft Wing, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Hester