Giving Directions

Army Sgt. Lopez, center left, gives directions to fellow soldiers as they prepare to evacuate simulated casualties on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2016. Lopez is a crew chief assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian M. Kummer