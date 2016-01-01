Arrow's Aim

Ashley Crites prepares to fire an arrow during the 2016 Air Force Trials on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 29, 2016. The adaptive sports event promotes the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the country will compete for a spot on the 2016 Warrior Games Team. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Curry