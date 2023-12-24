Inclement Endeavor U.S. Marines and Dutch, British and Norwegian troops perform an integrated air insertion during Exercise Cold Response 16 near Namsos, Norway, March 3, 2016. The exercise aims to challenge the integration of air, land and sea capabilities of 13 NATO allies and partners while improving their collective capacity to respond and operate as a team. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Chad McMeen SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.52 MB) Photo By: Marine Corps Master Sgt. Chad McMeen VIRIN: 160303-M-PK171-634A.JPG Photo Gallery