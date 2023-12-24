An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetric at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 7, 2016. Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, greeted troops and posed for photos with U.S. and coalition members before departing the base for the next part of their tour of the Mideast. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin

Handshake Hello

