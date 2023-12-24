An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger Freckleton gets into position as the point man for his team during combat marksmanship training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 2, 2016. The training was part of a course to enhance small-unit leadership in an urban setting. Freckleton is a scout rifleman assigned to the 1st Marine Division's1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos

Point Man

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.41 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos VIRIN: 160301-M-ST621-741A.JPG
