Leadership Remarks Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work provides remarks at the Satellite Industry Association's leadership dinner in Washington, D.C., March 7, 2016. The annual dinner gathers senior government officials, CEOs, and other senior executives from the satellite industry to underscore the dynamic role that satellite technologies play in the nation’s economy and defense. DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.23 MB) Photo By: Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz VIRIN: 160307-D-DT527-191C.JPG Photo Gallery