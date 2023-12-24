An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Baumann prepares to toss a discus at the 2016 Marine Corps Trials on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 9, 2016. Wounded, ill, and injured Marines and veterans compete in a variety of events in an effort to participate in the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2016 in June. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Devan K. Gowans

Discus Toss

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.22 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans VIRIN: 160309-M-GM943-119A.JPG
