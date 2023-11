Black Hawk Direction

Army Sgt. Corey Collins directs a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during slingload training at Coyle drop zone on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 29, 2016. Collins is assigned to the Army Reserve’s 404th Civil Affairs Battalion Airborne. New Jersey Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht