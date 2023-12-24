Soldier's Wreath Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center left, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as Army Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker looks on at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 11, 2016. Becker is the commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters National Capitol Region and the Army Military District of Washington. DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.09 MB) Photo By: Marvin D. Lynchard GS-09 VIRIN: 160311-D-FW736-011.JPG Photo Gallery