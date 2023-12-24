An official website of the United States Government 
Seabees from the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea raise a timber tower during exercise Foal Eagle 2016 in Busan, South Korea, March 3, 2016. Foal Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise designed to enhance interoperability during a crisis. The U.S. Seabees are from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133. Navy photo by Petty Officer Lowell Whitman

  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer Lowell Whitman VIRIN: 160307-N-HA376-130G.JPG
