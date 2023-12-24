Alaska Visit

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 12, 2016, during his first stop on the USO spring entertainment tour. Selva is leading the event, which features Betty Cantrell, the 2016 Miss America; country music artist and Army veteran Craig Morgan; pro football player Charles Tillman; and UFC fighters Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher R. Morales