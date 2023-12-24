An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 12, 2016, during his first stop on the USO spring entertainment tour. Selva is leading the event, which features Betty Cantrell, the 2016 Miss America; country music artist and Army veteran Craig Morgan; pro football player Charles Tillman; and UFC fighters Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher R. Morales

Alaska Visit

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 12, 2016, during his first stop on the USO spring entertainment tour. Selva is leading the event, which features Betty Cantrell, the 2016 Miss America; country music artist and Army veteran Craig Morgan; pro football player Charles Tillman; and UFC fighters Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher R. Morales

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.79 MB)
  • Photo By: Airman 1st Class Christopher Mor VIRIN: 160312-F-WT808-107J.JPG
Photo Gallery