Pier Repair

Navy Seaman Brooklyn Allen shovels aggregate with South Korea Seabees as they train to repair piers during exercise Foal Eagle 2016 in Jinhae, South Korea, March 15, 2016. The annual training exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and South Korean forces, and their ability to work together during a crisis. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Lowell Whitman