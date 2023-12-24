Smoke Training

An airman participates in close air support training, which enhances the ability of airmen to identify a target and neutralize a threat, on Fort Drum, N.Y., March 5, 2016. The airman is assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, which advises Army commanders on how to best use U.S. and NATO assets for close air support. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eric Miller