Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Saucedo Gomez performs an underwater fillet weld in a training pool at the South Korean engineering school during exercise Foal Eagle 2016 in Jinhae, South Korea, March 15, 2016. The annual training exercise enhances the readiness of U.S. and South Korean forces, and their ability to work together during a crisis. Gomez is assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Oficer 1st Class Charles E. White

Welding Underwater

