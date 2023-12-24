Angel Formation The Blue Angels, the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, perform a parade maneuver during the Naval Air Facility El Centro Airshow in El Centro, Calif., March 12, 2016. The squadron, celebrating its 70th anniversary, is scheduled to perform 65 demonstrations at 34 locations across the country in 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel M. Young SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.75 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel M. Young VIRIN: 160312-N-NI474-220.JPG Photo Gallery