Afghanistan Airfield Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra Powell scans an airfield for potential threats while a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft transfers equipment and personnel on Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, March 16, 2016. Powell is a security member assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys