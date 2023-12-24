An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra Powell scans an airfield for potential threats while a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft transfers equipment and personnel on Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, March 16, 2016. Powell is a security member assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys

Afghanistan Airfield

Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra Powell scans an airfield for potential threats while a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft transfers equipment and personnel on Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, March 16, 2016. Powell is a security member assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly Away Security Team. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.4 MB)
  • Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys VIRIN: 160316-F-CX842-058C.JPG
Photo Gallery