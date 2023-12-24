Securing the Perimeter

A U.S. Army paratrooper and a Spanish soldier secure the perimeter of a building during the Sky Soldier 16 training exercise at Chinchilla Training Area in Albacete, Spain, Feb. 29, 2016. The paratrooper is assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Spanish soldier is assigned to the Spanish Armed Forces Airborne Brigade. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Opal Vaughn