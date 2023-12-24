An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Army paratrooper and a Spanish soldier secure the perimeter of a building during the Sky Soldier 16 training exercise at Chinchilla Training Area in Albacete, Spain, Feb. 29, 2016. The paratrooper is assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Spanish soldier is assigned to the Spanish Armed Forces Airborne Brigade. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Opal Vaughn

Securing the Perimeter

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.06 MB)
  • Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Opal Vaughn VIRIN: 160302-D-HV319-003.JPG
