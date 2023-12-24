Iwo Jima Honor

Former Army Air Corps Capt. Jerry Yellin, left, Navy Seabee Jack Lazere, center left, and Marine Carl DeHaven, veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, accept a wreath from a member of the Young Marines group during the 71st Reunion of Honor Ceremony at Iwo To, Japan, March 19, 2016. The ceremony gathers surviving veterans, their families and active duty service members of both nations to reflect on 71 years of peace and prosperity between the U.S. and Japan alliance. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Williams Jr.