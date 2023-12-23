Pump Pressure

Navy Seaman Apprentice Jaren Solt throttles the pressure of a JP-5 fuel pump on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, March 22, 2016. The Eisenhower is conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise to prepare for a future deployment. Solt is an airman apprentice. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch