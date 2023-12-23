An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Seaman Apprentice Jaren Solt throttles the pressure of a JP-5 fuel pump on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, March 22, 2016. The Eisenhower is conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise to prepare for a future deployment. Solt is an airman apprentice. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch

Pump Pressure

Navy Seaman Apprentice Jaren Solt throttles the pressure of a JP-5 fuel pump on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean, March 22, 2016. The Eisenhower is conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise to prepare for a future deployment. Solt is an airman apprentice. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.8 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch VIRIN: 160322-N-KK394-054.JPG
Photo Gallery