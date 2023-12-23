An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors clean an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis near the Korean peninsula, March 23, 2016. The Super Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41. The Stennis is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre T. Richard

Clean Hornet

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.93 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre T. Richard VIRIN: 160323-N-XX566-087.JPG
