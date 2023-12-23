Tear-Down Operation U.S. and South Korean sailors help tear down a forward operating base during exercise Foal Eagle 2016 in Busan, South Korea, March 16, 2016. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and South Korean forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Harvey SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.43 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Harvey VIRIN: 160317-N-LO156-053A.JPG Photo Gallery