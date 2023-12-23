An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and South Korean sailors help tear down a forward operating base during exercise Foal Eagle 2016 in Busan, South Korea, March 16, 2016. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and South Korean forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Harvey

Tear-Down Operation

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.43 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Harvey VIRIN: 160317-N-LO156-053A.JPG
