Control Center Navy Lt. Cmdr. Donald Devine, right, and Senior Chief Quartermaster Aurora Robles discuss tracking of landing craft, air cushion assets while Seamen Ashley Patterson and Danielle Barclay record an approaching vessel in debark control aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the East Sea, March 12, 2016. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Bedford SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.23 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Doug Bedford VIRIN: 160312-N-YG354-019A.JPG Photo Gallery