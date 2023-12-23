Interment Honors

Sailors carry the remains of Navy Ensign Lewis Stockdale, who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, during a reinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, commonly known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, March 18, 2016. Stockdale’s remains were recently identified and he was buried with full military honors. The sailors are assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's honors and ceremonies organization. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie Dexter