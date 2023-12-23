An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Lance Cpls. Cambaros Santana, right, yells out a command while providing security along with Michael Freeman during exercise Ssang Yong 16 near Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. Santana is an automatic rifleman and Freeman is a team leader assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sean M. Evans

Command Shout

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.89 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Sean Evans VIRIN: 160312-M-DV652-057A.JPG
