Command Shout

Marine Corps Lance Cpls. Cambaros Santana, right, yells out a command while providing security along with Michael Freeman during exercise Ssang Yong 16 near Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. Santana is an automatic rifleman and Freeman is a team leader assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sean M. Evans