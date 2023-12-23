An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Crews fire an FIM-92 Stinger missile downrange from the Army’s new Interceptor launch platform at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 23, 2016. The 96th Test Wing hosted the Army’s Stinger Based Systems and Raytheon to demonstrate the new launch platform’s capabilities on Eglin’s ranges. The Interceptor can hold up to four missiles and be launched from a variety of ground vehicles. Air Force photo bySamuel King Jr.

New Launch Platform

Photo Gallery